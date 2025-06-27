The Retro Blaze from American company MitMitt brings a sense of nostalgia to any outdoor BBQ experience. With its charming and colorful exterior, it’s easy to mistake it as anything but a griller. Instead, it looks like a portable vinyl player, a speaker, or even a toolbox. But you won’t find pliers, wrenches, or other utility tools inside.

This griller takes design cues from retro-style appliances. It features a geometric shape topped with a couple of circular elements and a robust handle that folds so it doesn’t interfere when cooking with the lid open. The lid closes via metal clasps and has a couple of circular adjustable vents for smoke or hot air to come out. There’s also a thermometer gauge on top for visibility of the cooking temperature inside when the lid is closed.

Meanwhile, the interior of the Retro Blaze features a double-wall structure to ensure durability and even heat distribution. It has a stainless steel grill rack spacious enough to cook a feast for six. It also has a couple of bumpers for the air vents. There’s also an adjustable ventilation system integrated on the side at the base.

Moreover, there’s an inner bowl to hold and spread out charcoal and it’s removable for easy cleanup afterward. This griller offers an intuitive approach to grilling so you can cook to your heart’s content efficiently. Unlike traditional portable grillers, it has a stylish and colorful design that deserves a spot not in your storage but in your patio, garden, or kitchen. It can serve as a piece of decor or statement piece to any outdoor setup or to your leisure activities.

Images courtesy of MitMitt