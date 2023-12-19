The WonderInn Glass Cabin lets you immerse in the wilderness while still within reach of civilization. It is a stunning retreat nestled in the peaceful nature reserve of Nordre Oyeren, Norway, just a 25 minute drive from the center of Oslo.

This home seamlessly blends with the landscape thanks to its striking glazed facade. The mirrored glass windows offer 180-degree views of the natural scenery and the cabin’s perched location gives it great views toward the river and the adjacent forest.

Despite it being in the wilderness, it offers modern and luxurious comforts including air conditioning and Wi-Fi. The 20-square-meter WonderInn Glass Cabin has essential amenities such as a well-equipped kitchen, and toilet and shower. The cozy patio makes the ideal spot for outdoor dining with the addition of a grill and fire pit.

Meanwhile, a private jacuzzi offers an unrivaled view of the delta. This retreat cabin can host four guests, two can occupy the additional annex. About 150 meters away from the cabin is a small pier with a boathouse at the water’s edge where a canoe is available for rent so guests (max three) can explore the nature reserve from the water. The area is home to moose, beavers, deer, ospreys, and eagles.

Aside from canoeing, the WonderInn Glass Cabin also offers various outdoor activities for its guests. These include bird watching, boat trips, fishing, hiking, and biking. Guests can reach the cabin through a walk through the woods so it’s ideal to wear suitable shoes and bring light luggage.

Images courtesy of Jeremy & Erle/Airbnb