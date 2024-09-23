The Kärven observation tower graces the Getterön nature reserve of Varberg municipality with its distinctive silhouette. Constructed with 140 wooden planks, it’s a captivating sight that resembles a bundle of straws playfully tied together.

The tower stands twelve meters long and seven meters wide and serves not just to captivate visitors with its aesthetic. It also serves as a focal point for the surrounding beautiful scenery of Getterön. It offers a welcoming haven, and shelters visitors from the rain and wind.

Kärven even serves as a communal space for birdwatchers or nature lovers. A galvanized spiral staircase leads all the way up to the tower where visitors can see the beautiful surrounding scenery in all its glory. Meanwhile, mezzanine levels offer resting spots along the climb. Here, visitors can appreciate the alluring interplay of light filtering through the wooden ribs.

Then at the summit await a wraparound standing table and a comfortable bench for visitors of all ages to sit and fully immerse themselves in the breathtaking panoramic vistas of the nature reserve. White Arkitekter, one of Sweden’s leading architecture practices, designed the observation tower. It’s a collaborative project between structural engineers and architects, with Lukas Nordström leading the project in the later stages.

Nordström likened the design of Kärven as “a three-dimensional puzzle, and a captivating and complex interplay of simple materials.” He says seamlessly weaving architecture and construction together required a truly collaborative effort. He acknowledges, “The success of this project is a result of the collaboration and knowledge exchange with Niklas Johansson, structural engineer at Rambøll.”

Images courtesy of White Arkitekter