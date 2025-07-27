For the longest time, American whiskey has been associated with the state of Kentucky. The same could be said about California when it comes to fine wine. As always, there are outliers that disrupt the status quo, but in a good way. 2025 has been full of surprises, both good and bad. Thankfully, we believe the new Wolves x Willett counts as another win this year.

Except for snobbish collectors, whiskey enthusiasts can generally look forward to awesome experiences on an annual basis. These can range from limited editions to new expressions and even cool collaborations like the Wolves x Willett. This blend of straight rye whiskeys involves respected names from each establishment.

We have Wolves’ Head Blender Eduardo Gonzalez alongside Willet Distillery’s Master Distiller Drew Kulsveen. The former opts for 7-year-old rye barrels from Indiana that were aged for another three years in Northern California, while the latter supplies the 10-year-old Kentucky rye barrels.

Such a powerhouse partnership is extremely likely to deliver exceptional results, and here’s what they bring to the table. The Wolves x Willett exudes fragrances of chocolate, baking spice, caramel, orange peel, raspberry jam, and cinnamon.

A sip delivers notes of caramel candy, gingerbread, toasted nuts, and tobacco. According to the official listing, it has a finish of “lingering vanilla and caramel sweetness with a pop of spice. Velvety mouthfeel.” Each bottle holds 750 ml at 51.5% ABV.

“A true fusion of time and place, this rare, elusive offering highlights both Willett and Wolves’ commitment to exceptional quality, technique, and flavor while paying tribute to their respective homes of Kentucky and California,” reads the Wolves x Willett store page.

