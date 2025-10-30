A room with a space heater or fireplace can quickly become your favorite spot at home. As winter draws ever closer, temperatures also start to drop. It won’t be long before thicker outerwear or layered clothing becomes essential. For most of us, a warm beverage helps, but a glass of strong whisky is even better. The Macallan boasts impeccable timing as always with its release of the Sherry Oak 18 Years Old 2025 edition.

From what we could tell, the store page indicates that this series made its debut in 2017. With a positive reception among whisky drinkers, the Sherry Oak 18 Years Old is now a mainstay offering. Despite no information regarding the exact number of bottles, the distillery reminds us it’s “a limited annual release.”

Similar to the expressions before it, the Sherry Oak 18 Years Old 2025 abides by the same process. “The epitome of The Macallan excellence and mastery in whisky making. This spirit is carefully matured for a minimum of 18 years in predominantly sherry seasoned European oak casks,” reads the marketing materials.

Prominently on display just above the branding, we have an iconic piece of architecture. The image is of a Highland manor that overlooks the River Spey — the Easter Elchies House. Another distinct aesthetic feature of the packaging and label is the crimson hues, which pay tribute to the diverse shades of sherry wine.

The Macallan describes the Sherry Oak 18 Years Old 2025 as “an exceptional whisky with notes of ginger, dates and dark chocolate.” This dram is bottled at 700 ml with a respectable ABV of 43%. We believe it deserves to be shared with loved ones, along with your other favorite booze, this holiday season.

Images courtesy of The Macallan