If it were up to us, Woodford Reserve’s 2026 Double Double Oaked is an excellent choice for discerning drinkers. However, the distribution of this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is currently limited to a few states, namely D.C., NH, KY, NE, and ND. It seems luck is our side as Old Forester offers the 1924 to tide us over in the meantime.

We’re looking at a limited edition Kentucky straight bourbon with a 10-year-old age statement. Enthusiasts closely following the distillery’s exploits point out that this year’s release is part of its famed Whiskey Row lineup. So far, the previous outings include four delightful bottles that were certainly enjoyed by many.

We have the 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1920 Old Fine Whiskey, and the 1920 Prohibition Style. Like it’s predecessors, the 1924 is another terrific tribute to a notable event in Old Forester’s ongoing stint in the business. Sources say the mashbill does not conform to the standard expressions.

“During Prohibition, more than 200 distilleries were forced to close. Old Forester, however, continued operations because the federal government issued us one of six medicinal licenses, P-3, reads the product page. “In 1924, Old Forester acquired barrels from closed distillers, with different mash bills, and bottled that liquid as Old Forester. This release commemorates that moment in time,”

The current receipe involves, 72% corn, 18% rye, and 10% malted barley. Although this 10-year-old uses 79% corn, 11% rye, and 10% malted barley, the cntrast in tasting notes should be subtle, The 1924 exudes aromas of rich oak, warm cinnamon, marzipan, fudge, cured tobacco, and cocoa. A sip boasts flavors of cinnamon, graham crackers, and chocolate.

Images courtesy of Old Forester