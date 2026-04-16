Does your throat feel parched? If water or other beverages does not quench your thirst, it may be an underlying health issue. On the other hand, maybe you are just craving for a sip of exceptional whiskey. Kidding aside, reports tell us Angel’s Envy has two spectacular whiskeys to offer. The 2026 Dual Release includes the Cask Strength Bourbon 15th Edition and 10 Cask Strength Rye.

Two expressions hitting the shelves at the same time is certainly overwhelming, but in a good way. The distillery writes, “Two remarkable Cask Strength releases are ready for their moment in the spotlight.” Both of these are carefully curated concoctions by Master Distiller Owen Martin to delight the senses.

Starting with the Cask Strength Bourbon 15th Edition, it is this year’s installment in the long-running series and showcases the results of a Solera-inspired process. Between the two in the 2026 Dual Release. This will have an international release. However, the 10 Cask Strength Rye is even more exclusive, since it’s a domestic-only distribution.

Angel’s Envy shares that the Cask Strength Bourbon 15th Edition starts with a Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey from 2014 to 2019. By drawing inspiration from the Solera (cascade or waterfall) system. It exudes aromas of salted caramel, cherry cordial, and spiced oak. Meanwhile, it boasts flavors of creamy ganache, apple cider, and red wine.

Next in the 2026 Dual Release is the 10 Cask Strength Rye. The whiskey is from batches crafted in 2013 to 2015, which then underwent aging in American white oak barrels and Caribbean rum casks for a span of 10 years. Tasting notes detail a nose of medjool date, buttery brown sugar, and vanilla bean. Finally, you have candied ginger, rye spice, rum-soaked pound cake, and mint.

Images courtesy of Angel’s Envy