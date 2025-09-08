When people want some booze, the purchase of such items is typically straightforward. One just needs to drop by their local store and transact directly with the salesperson. Are you too lazy to commute or drive? Order online and just wait for your favorite alcoholic beverage to arrive. However, some releases like the latest Distillery Series by Angel’s Envy require extra steps.

On any given day, these types of gimmicks are just bound to infuriate your customers. From a business standpoint, the goal is to make products as accessible as possible and reap the profits. Nevertheless, some labels have a huge following and need to get creative in order to deter scalpers.

Despite our gripes, at the end of the day, serious American whiskey enthusiasts are likely already on their way to Louisville, Kentucky. That’s right, the two expressions in the Distillery Series are exclusively available at Angel’s Envy’s headquarters. If you’re out of state, better hit the road and hope there are enough left.

“A story told in striking contrast. One, a Two-Grain Bourbon shaped by Kentucky’s own terroir. The other, a Peated Cask Rye that marries American tradition with the smoky depth of the Scottish Isles. Together, these globally inspired whiskeys reflect our Master Distiller’s range of influences—both near and far,” reads the official description.

First in the Distillery Series is the Two-Grain Bourbon. It smells of fresh funnel cake, demerara syrup, and pecans. It has notes of buttered brioche, mulled cider, oak, custard, brown butter, and vanilla. Meanwhile, the Peated Cask Rye exudes aromas of orchard fruit, cotton candy, eucalyptus, and smoked sugar. On the palate, expect oak, red licorice, grilled plums, honeyed cream, and caramel.

Images courtesy of Angel’s Envy