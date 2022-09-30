Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash teamed up with Wolf & Shepherd to design the Crossover, which as its name entails, is a cross between a dress shoe and sneakers. It easily navigates both business and casual and when you’re a basketball enthusiast, like Nash is, then the Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Longwing can handle the court too.

This is a reliable and stylish pair that comes with full-grain Italian leather uppers treated with a custom-blended formula for softness and durability. The leather has ultra-soft and abrasion-resistant sheepskin lining. Pair that with a removable dual-density memory foam footbed for industry-leading comfort.

You can wear the Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Longwing in your travels and your feet will love you for it. The memory foam provides shock absorption and cushions your feet at every step it feels like you’re walking on clouds. It is great to wear when you’re on your feet all day.

Meanwhile, it also has a high-density TPU sole and thermal rubber outsole that provides high traction. As Steve Nash pretty much demonstrated in the video below, you can shoot some hoops with these shoes on and not worry about the lack of grip.

The Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Longwing comes with pull tabs for easy on/off and laces that perfectly complement the leather uppers. This is one hybrid dress shoe that you wouldn’t mind bringing in your travels and it is lightweight too. Not to mention, it is true to size and fits like a glove. Over time, the leather will conform to the shape of your feet. It is also soft straight out of the box so it doesn’t need breaking in and would look great paired with chinos, commuter pants, slacks, or trousers.

Images courtesy of Wolf & Shepherd