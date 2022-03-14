Hats are an absolutely critical component of your winter outfits!

They’re not just a style choice—though I’ll be the first to admit they can really tie together a kickass wardrobe and cover up for a bad hairstyle—but they’re actually incredibly practical.

A good hat will shield you from the cold by preventing body heat from escaping, which will help to both keep you warm and reduce your risk of catching a cold over the winter months. More than that, though, a good hat will protect your ears.

If you’ve ever been out into extreme winter cold with your ears uncovered, you know how painful it can be. Not only will the soft tissue and cartilage get chilled, but the cold can actually damage your ears and negatively impact your hearing.

Which is why a good winter hat is a must-have when the weather turns cold.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best winter hats for men, selecting from the toughest, softest, most comfortable, most practical, most versatile, and, of course, most budget-friendly options around.

Go over this list, read through the Buying Guide and FAQs section below, and I guarantee you’ll pick the best winter hat for your specific needs and style choices.

BEST WINTER HATS FOR MEN

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

So you need a warm, cozy, stylish hat to get you through the winter? You’ve come to the right place!

Below, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about choosing the perfect winter hat to accompany your daily outfits, your choice of winter activities, and your personal preferences.

But first, we need to talk about just how important a hat is—or, more accurately, if a winter hat is actually important at all.

Why Do I Need a Winter Hat?

How many times as a kid did your mother or father tell you to put on a hat because it’s cold outside? Typically, that’s accompanied by the explanation of, “Because you lose the most body heat from your head”.

But how true is that, really?

According to experts, “you lose heat from any part of your body that comes in contact with a cold environment.”

The way it works is that your body is always trying to balance the amount of heat it produces internally and the amount of heat lost to your environment.

On a cold day, there are a few ways to lose heat:

Convection, the transfer of heat when gas moved past an object. For example, if cold air (a gas) blows across bare skin, you lose body heat.

Conduction, the transfer of heat from one object to another. For example, heat lost when sleeping or sitting on bare earth.

Chimney effect, which happens when cold air gets into your sleeves or pant legs and pushes out all the warm air produced by your body.

But the problem isn’t just external. Your body also has to compensate for the cold in a number of ways: blood vessels contract, your blood flows more to your core organs than your limbs, and you shiver as a means of generating heat.

Hats solve both the external and internal problems. It provides a layer of protection that prevents heat loss through both conduction and convection, which in turn keeps your head warm enough that your blood flow isn’t compromised and you don’t shiver.

You aren’t necessarily losing more body heat through your head than any other part of your body—heat loss occurs equally on any skin bared to the cold—but it’s the part most likely to be affected by reduced circulation (which can lead to headaches). It’s also one of the easiest parts to cover up, which is why winter hats exist in the first place!

Styles of Winter Hats

Winter hats come in a number of styles, all of which serve specific purposes for your outfit and your choice of activity:

Beanie – The beanie is the iconic winter hat, an all-around superstar when it comes to cold weather gear. They’re typically made using polyester or acrylic, lightweight synthetic fabrics that trap in body heat, but can be made from wool or fleece as well.

The knitted hats are a winter staple because of how inexpensive they are, and they come in an impressive range of styles, shapes, and sizes—from tight-fitted skullcap-style beanie to the trendy slouch cap beanie. They’re great for spring and autumn use, too, and they fit snugly enough to use for high-impact, fast-paced sports. Plus, you can stuff them into a pocket or backpack, making them ultra-portable.

Bobble Hat – The bobble hat is really just a beanie PLUS a bobble, a ball of fur or wool that gives the hat just a touch more style than the classic beanie. They’re great for people with longer heads, though they’re compatible with just about any face shape.

They’re less portable than standard beanies, and can’t be worn underneath a ski helmet or hard hat. However, they’re much more chic than your basic beanie, the perfect style-friendly winter wear to match with a scarf or fur-collared coat.

Fedora – The fedora is a brimmed hat with a crease down the center and a pinched front. It has been popular headgear for over a century, thanks to the protection the brim offers against rain, snow, and sleet.

It’s definitely a fashion-forward choice, typically paired with more formal or business-oriented outfits, and it’s not the kind of hat you’d wear to the ski slopes or a casual weekend lounging around the house. Just make sure to find a fedora with extra insulation on the crown, because lightweight summer fedoras may not be thick enough to keep out the winter cold.

Trapper/Aviator Hat – Both trapper and aviator hats are fairly similar in style: they both feature fold-down ear flaps and extra insulation around the head and neck. They originated as the ushanka, headgear used by Russians in the bitterest cold. Though they were once made chiefly from rabbit fur, muskrat fur, or sheepskin, modern trapper hats and aviator hats often use polyester fleece, faux fur, and other synthetic, ultra-insulating materials.

For extreme cold, it doesn’t get much better than this (except the balaclava), thanks to the full head and neck protection. You can wear the ear flaps pulled up or hanging down low, depending on how much warmth you need.

Balaclava – The balaclava is more of a mask than a hat, definitely worth including on the list of the best winter hats for men. Essentially, it’s headgear made of cloth (cotton, wool, or synthetic fabric) that covers your entire head and neck, leaving only the eyes, mouth, and nose exposed.

Balaclavas can be worn like a beanie when the weather is just mildly cool, or pulled down to cover your entire face when the temperature turns arctic. Snowboarders and skiers love them because they provide maximum coverage against the wind and cold. However, they can be very hot and are not convenient to wear around town.

Baseball Cap – Yes, baseball caps can be used in winter, too! You may find that your standard ball cap doesn’t quite cut it against the worst cold, which is why some winter-specific caps include a layer of insulation on the crown, an extra-wide brim to keep the snow and sleet off your face, and (sometimes) ear flaps.

Driving Cap – Driving caps are also known as flat caps or newsboy caps. You’ve seen a lot of them in movies and TV shows (like Peaky Blinders) that depict the UK and US during the late 1800s and early 1900s. They’re rounded caps with short, stiff brims, typically made from wool or felt. They’re not the warmest winter hat, but pairing them with a suit, vest, or overcoat is definitely a style choice for guys who want a more rugged, “throwback” vibe.

Winter Hat Factors to Consider

If you’re shopping for a winter hat, there are a few things you need to keep in mind to select the right headgear:

Material

Looking for something lightweight and very well insulated? Polyester, fleece, and wool are all great options.

Want something with impressive heating capabilities? Consider thicker, heavier fur (both real and faux).

Need a hat to match with a suit? Felt fedoras are warm enough to keep out late-autumn and early-winter cold, and they’re a classy business-friendly option.

Prefer a hat compatible with winter sports, outdoor work, or more intense activities? Nylon and polyester both can be waterproofed and windproofed, and synthetic materials hold up better with more intense outdoor use.

Activity

You shouldn’t wear a fedora to go skiing, just like you shouldn’t wear a beanie into your corporate boardroom. Choose a hat according to your activity. For example:

Beanies are best for anything where you might use a helmet (welding, construction, snow sports, etc.).

Balaclavas are the choice for spending more than a few hours outdoor in truly cold weather.

Fedoras are ideal for classier affairs.

Deerstalker caps and driving caps are a stylish option better to wear around town.

Trapper hats are great for freezing temperatures and more active activities, such as ice fishing or cross country skiing.

Insulation

Insulation is an absolute must in a winter hat! After all, you’re wearing it to keep your head protected from the cold, so if it can’t prevent chill, it won’t do its ONE important job.

Hats made from wool, fleece, and faux fur tend to offer the most insulation, but even acrylic and polyester fibers should be warm enough with sufficient layers and thicknesses. Felt (used for fedoras) may be warm enough for cool weather but fail to offer insulation against true cold.

Thermoregulation

This is the other side of the “keeping you warm” equation. A hat that traps too much heat close to your scalp and allows for no heat escape will cause your head to sweat A LOT, which can lead to itching and discomfort. You want to find a hat that includes some ventilation and thermoregulation. Breathable fabrics (like wool and polyester) are a must-have for activities (like winter sports or working on a job site) where you will be moving and sweating a lot.

Fit

A hat that sits loosely on your head may be blown off easily by the wind (a passing gust or the wind of skiing/snowboarding down a slope). On the other hand, a hat that fits too snugly can actually cause tension headaches, and offer less effective insulation because there isn’t enough room for hot air between your scalp and the hat.

Beanies, bobble hats, and trapper hats tend to be “one size fits all”, but guys with extra-large and extra-small heads may have to find hats sized specifically for them.

Price

Price is always a factor to consider when choosing clothing—not just winter hats, but every accessory and garment.

You don’t want to go too cheap, because a low price may mean a poor-quality product that breaks/wears out too quickly. On the other hand, a very expensive hat may not be ideal either, because winter hats are often lost or damaged by snow, rain, or sleet.

Just find a hat that suits your needs, fits right, and looks good, based on research and reading the hat’s reviews. A product you know is good quality will be worth whatever it costs.

FAQs:

How often should I wash my winter hat?

You’re probably going to sweat a lot into your winter hat, and the hat may come in contact with grooming products (moisturizing lotion, hair gel/wax, etc.) regularly. Wearing a hat also increases the growth of bacteria on your scalp (because it’s a warm, moist environment), which can lead to higher dandruff production.

All of this means your hat is going to get DIRTY!

On average, a winter hat should be washed 3-5 times per season, but the more you use them and the more active your activities, the more you should wash them.

Do I need extra insulation in my winter hat?

You absolutely do—depending on your winter. For example, winter in the north of Canada is far colder than winter in Dallas or London. For regions that only get mild winters (with lots of rainfall and wind but little to no snow), a standard winter hat should more than suffice. However, if temperatures drop below freezing (which they do in the northern parts of the UK, the US, and Canada), you’ll welcome a bit more insulation to keep your head toasty warm.

Which style of winter hat is warmest?

The balaclava officially wins the title of “warmest winter hat”, though some could argue that it’s more of a mask than hat. Trapper hats and aviator hats come in a close second, especially the fur-lined hats with long earflaps to protect your lower head and neck.