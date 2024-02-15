Are any of you interested in an RV? If so, have you narrowed down the options available? Choosing the ideal motorhome can be daunting, especially for first-timers. A good rule of thumb would be to check with reputable names in the business — like Winnebago. The EKKO Sprinter is a fresh face in the lineup that’s ready for the great outdoors.

It really depends on the capabilities of the donor vehicle as to the limitations of where your camper van can go. Some adventurers are happy enough to set up shop somewhere accessible by road. Then there’s hardcore enthusiasts who prefer a machine that can take them beyond the established spots.

The EKKO Sprinter made its debut at the Florida RV SuperShow and reportedly made a splash among the crowd. Although the EKKO Transit was a commendable addition to its fleet given the reliability of its Ford underpinnings, Mercedes-Benz’s platform brings more to the table.

As noted by reports, Winnebago’s decision to build this out of the Three-Pointed Star’s versatile AWD system is commendable indeed. Every EKKO Sprinter touts impressive ground clearance and is powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo-diesel mill paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

It rides on stylized performance wheels shod in all-terrain tires. As for the details that truly matter to buyers, we have the 23B floor plan to comfortably sleep up to five people. The modern interior’s decor can be decked out in Veredis or Juniper motifs. The layout shows two twin beds positioned at the rear and an optional pop-top roof.

Prepare meals with ease as the galley features laminate coutertops, a portable single-burner induction range top, microwave/convection oven, a single-door fridge, sink with faucet, and plenty of storage for your supplies. The EKKO Sprinter includes a 13,500 BTU air conditioner and Truma VarioHeat system for climate control.

