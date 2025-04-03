Coleman swears by the durability and portability of its new series of Pro Hard Coolers. They are lightweight but tough enough to take a beating and offer excellent insulation. We’re talking about a week’s worth of ice retention.

But they come at a fraction of the cost of premium coolers sold by big-leaguers like YETI, Orca, and RTIC. They are also 15-30% lighter than rotomolded versions, like those from YETI and RTIC, thanks to the use of lightweight plastics.

Moreover, Coleman’s Pro Hard Coolers are built tough for extreme adventures. They underwent over 1,000 hours of repeated drop testing and road testing. Luke Ecke, director of outdoor research and development at Coleman, says they pushed the coolers to the limit to ensure their durability. Hence, it comes with a 10-year warranty.

The coolers come in three sizes: 25-quart, 45-quart, and the wheeled 55-quart. They all have a fully-insulated lid and body, up to two inches thick walls to maximize durability and ice retention, and anti-microbial liners to prevent mildew, odor, and mold from developing inside.

Moreover, Coleman’s Pro Hard Coolers have rugged carry handles, a lid that doubles as an extra seat, and a sturdy stainless steel latch that you can open with one hand. There’s also an attached extra-wide drain plug for fast draining of melted ice.

When it comes to transport, they have non-slip feet that offer grip support and tie-down straps so you can rig them to your truck. The difference is their storage capacity without ice and their insulation. The 25qt can hold 36 cans and stays cold for up to three days.

Meanwhile, the 45qt can hold 74 cans of cold beverage for up to four days. Lastly, the wheeled 55qt can store 92 cans and stays cold for up to five days. Coleman’s Pro series is also available in a soft shell.

