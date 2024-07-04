Australia-based Lusk Tiny Homes builds houses on wheels that defy the concept of tiny home living. They craft tiny houses that are functional, stylish, sustainable, and boasting smart interior layouts to maximize the space. Take the Freedom model for instance.

This is a compact, open-plan home measuring just 6 meters long, 2.45 meters wide, and 4.2 meters high. As such it’s dubbed Freedom 6M and described by the team as the perfect tiny home for short stays or guest accommodations. The house has high ceilings and double-glazed aluminum windows to create an impression of a larger space.

The glazing allows natural light to flow in and opens up the Freedom home to the surrounding outside scenery. Sliding French doors fully open the house to the outdoors for ventilation and air circulation, while directly welcoming guests to the well-equipped kitchen. The kitchen features custom cabinetry, a large sink with mixer tap, a fridge, and a microwave oven/grill. Pendant lights and a ceiling fan adorn the space.

Meanwhile, next to the kitchen to the right is the bedroom equipped with a queen size mattress and flanked by a couple of large windows fitted with blackout roller blinds. The bathroom is to the opposite end of the home and has a toilet, an oversized shower, a vanity with basin, and with an option for a Velux skylight.

The Freedom tiny home can be clad either in Weathertex Weathergroove or Colorbond steel like the roof and features a heavy-duty galvanized steel twin axle trailer with registered vin number. The internal walls and ceiling come either in premium birch plywood in natural clear sealant finish or VJ paneling in custom-colored paint finish. Other features include double-poled power points with USB/USB-C charging points, a continuous gas-powered hot water system, and is certified for electrical and plumbing work.

Images courtesy of Lusk Tiny Homes