The first time anyone spots the Wingcube, it’s easy to assume the trailer is purely for storage. Given the design, it resembles something a moving company provides for clients to haul their stuff in. However, what this form factor hides within is a comprehensive camper with enough room to sleep up to eight.

While on the road, only the curves near the top are as close to aerodynamic as it gets. Teardrop caravans are notably more popular thanks to the fuel efficiency brought about by their sleek outline. Nonetheless, there are unique features that present distinct elements of versatility.

“Discover the newly developed Wingcube folding tent box! This innovative product combines functionality and design and is perfect for your outdoor adventures,” writes the manufacturer. So far, the only caveat as of this writing is the status of its production.

It looks like the Wingcube is still in the development phase. However, even this early on, the idea behind its engineering is fascinating. Catering to larger groups, it’s as close as it gets to a full-size motorhome. We speculate that its construction mainly uses wood with a mix of fiberglass or composites.

Living up to the name, each side comes with a hinge and opens into a tent-like shelter. Mesh fabric covers cutouts to promote ventilation and double as windows for natural lighting. Shelves clad the inner frame to store supplies or other items.

Another set of swing-out panels reveals more storage cutouts and meal-preparation appliances. It’s currently unclear just how comprehensive the customization options are. Anyway, the Wingcube is a fascinating concept with plenty of potential.

Images courtesy of Wingcube