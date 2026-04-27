LOOP Gear dropped an upgrade to last year’s SK05 Pro Mao with the aptly-named SK05 Pro 2 Mao. The new release packs a blinding 5000 lumens compared to the previous’ 4,000lm, along with other noteworthy features perfect for outdoor and emergency use.

This dual-beam flashlight offers both a spotlight and floodlight, with the former hitting 5000lumens and a bream throw of 410m. Meanwhile, the floodlight outputs 3800 lumens for a quick burst of raw power, followed by a controlled step-down. You get far throw + wide spread, always under control. It has 38 high-CRI LEDs (Ra>90) for 120 lumens of sunlight-accurate color, which is ideal for map reading, repairs, or finding gear inside the tent.

Moreover, it features 22 RGB LEDs that support signaling and ambient lighting. The LOOP Gear SK05 Pro 2 Mao is user-friendly even for beginners. A rotary dial toggles through the spot, flood, and side light modes. Each turn gives a satisfactory audible and tactile feedback. It also has a memory function for quick acess to the last light mode used.

This flashlight runs on two rechargeable 18650 4000 mAh batteries, for a total of 8000mAh, that double as a power bank. It also outputs 22W to charge your phone. Designed for everyday carry and for indoor and outdoor use, this device slides into the pocket sans the bulk with its flat form and compact footprint.

The LOOP Gear SK05 Pro 2 Mao measures just 4.17″ long, 1.88″ wide, and 0.89″ thick. It features an ergonomic grip for comfortable use, even during wet or slippery conditions, or with gloves on. It also has a magnetic tail for hands-free use. Meanwhile, its aluminum shell offers lightweight strength and resistance to corrosion and wear.

Image ccourtesy of LOOP GEAR