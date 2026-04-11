The North Face’s Base Camp Waterproof Duffel might just be the most formidable version of the brand’s iconic bag yet. It packs swoon-worthy upgrades perfect for the big-time adventurer. It boasts a fully waterproof construction made even more resilient and durable than the original Base Camp Duffel.

The OG was already not one to scoff at with its 1000D recycled polyester shell with a phthalate-free PVC coating on the upper and DWR-coated 840D recycled ballistic nylon at the base. But this upgraded version is stronger and more abrasion-resistant. It boasts a 1000D recycled polyester shell coated with TPU throughout. This means it’s more adept at surviving whatever nature throws its way.

It’s not only water-resistant but fully waterproof, including the oversized zippers. Moreover, The North Face’s Base Camp Waterproof Duffel features a fully-welded construction, so not even a drop of water can penetrate inside. It can submerge in water, even tackle sea level, and remains dry inside.

It’s nearly indestructible and designed to withstand abrasions and heavy use. The North Face claims it’s the last bag you’ll ever need, and even offers versatile carrying options. It can be carried as a backpack using the removable backpack straps or as a duffel bag with the duffel handles.

The North Face’s Base Camp Waterproof Duffel measures 11.4” x 20.9” x 12.8”. It’s just the right size for a carry-on bag, making it ideal for air travel. It weighs 2 lbs 15.3 oz (1340 g) and offers 50L of storage space, with an internal secure zip pocket to store valuables.

Images courtesy of The North Face