A lot of can happen while you’re on the road: flat tire, dead car battery, and other unexpected mishaps. Hence, it’s best to always be prepared and the Uncharted Supply x YETI Overlander Kit helps with whatever happens on the road.

Two famous outdoor brands join forces to ensure your road adventures go smoothly. Uncharted Supply Co. and Yeti: the former is famous for its emergency prep and overlanding gear and the latter for its iconic coolers and hard cases.

Together they’ve created a practical and efficient solution to some of the most common problems overlanders and car campers face. Aptly called Uncharted Supply x YETI Overlander Kit, it packs everything you need and more to keep that gauge running.

The kit offers the off-grid essentials you could ever need including Uncharted Supply’s The Zeus Pro jump pack to jump-start dead batteries. It also doubles as a backup power for tools, smartphones, and other devices. Moreover, there’s a high-power waterproof LED flashlight, a first-aid kit, and a windbreaker.

It also has three disposable chemical light sticks, a multitool, and a pair of lined and textured cold-weather gloves. If you find yourself stuck on muddy roads and unable to move forward, then the Uncharted Supply x YETI Overlander Kit also has a tow strap rated for over 17,500 pounds of pulling force. Should it need a sidekick, then the convertible shovel/pick axe can do the job.

All these tools stay securely safe and dry inside YETI’s GoBox 15— a virtually indestructible, weatherproof hard case built for heavy-duty use. It can take a serious beating despite it being compact and lightweight at just 3.40kg.

Images courtesy of Uncharted Supply Co.