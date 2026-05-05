Hyperlite is no stranger to ultralight tents, but last year’s two-person Crosspeak 2 was its first-ever freestanding tent. It was only a matter of time before the outdoor brand followed it up with a solo version called Crosspeak 1.

Hyperlite said it’s among the lightest freestanding one-person tents on the market. It weighs just 28.7 ounces (813 grams) overall without guylines or stakes. Its compact footprint, measuring 8″ x 6″ x 5″ when packed, hides a spacious interior. Its floor area spans 88” L x 32″ W at the head, and tapers to 29″ at the feet. There’s also enough headroom at 42″ tall.

Crosspeak 1 fits a wide pad and still leaves plenty of space to store gear: one 22″ deep zippered vestibule, one storage pocket, and clothesline attachment loops. Moreover, perimeter mesh provides superior ventilation without sacrificing protection in harsh weather. It features two door vents and adjustable ventilation at the head and foot end.

In terms of stability, this tent uses the same X-Pole construction as its predecessor, with two main poles and a cross pole. It uses 20D Sil-Nylon external pole sleeves to create a strong, reliable structure, while making pitching smooth and consistent. Additionally, it uses light yet reliable and strong DAC 8.7 mm aluminum poles, which are easily repairable in the field.

Moreover, 100% waterproof Dyneema Composite Fabrics deliver an ideal balance of low weight, durability, and weather protection to Crosspeak 1. Hyperlite adds that attaching trekking poles to both vestibules via the pole retention straps enhances the tent’s stability in tough weather conditions, as well as using additional guylines at the head and foot panel and pole tie-out points.

Images courtesy of Hyperlite Mountain Gear