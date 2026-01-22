Uncharted Supply Co. teamed up with Pelican for a robust, survival kit designed to keep you going during engine troubles on the road. The Uncharted Roadster Auto Kit features Pelican’s trusted adventure-ready outdoor case, filled with all the utility tools for engine repair and more.

It’s a dust proof, crush-proof, waterproof, and nearly indestructible custom-branded Pelican Vault case with custom foam inserts that offer precise fit for each tool. Inside the case is a Zeus Air pump to jump-start engines up to 6.0L diesel. It inflates tires to 150 PSI and offers other features including a flashlight and power bank.

Moreover, the Uncharted x Pelican Roadster Auto Kit offers a First Aid Pro kit. It’s a durable and water resistant kit coated with 600D Oxford polyester and double stitched with upgraded zippers for protection from the elements.

The First Aid kit contains medical supplies organized with clear, intuitive instructions so you can perform emergency care with confidence. Likewise, the Pelican case has an Extractor, a static tow strap that can tow an amazing 7937.87kg (17,500 lbs) of weight. It can pull other vehicles stuck in mud or help someone out of a sticky situation (literally).

The Uncharted x Pelican Roadster Kit also has a robust, survival-ready multi-tool, and a waterproof 800 lumen tactical flashlight with four light modes and five zoom settings.

Lastly, the Chem lights offer backup illumination and useful as traffic markers or emergency signals. This kit packs neatly in the trunk, ready to serve you so you don’t get stuck on the road due to engine troubles, especially during ungodly hours.

Images courtesy of Uncharted Supply Co.