The bespoke Wingback Hip Flask oozes classic elegance and style. Instead of the traditional rectangular flask, this one boasts a design that makes it user-friendly and easy to clean.

It comes in a cylindrical design that’s built for adventures in the outdoors. It is reassuringly robust and resilient, making it the ultimate travel companion, ready to serve you on any journey as well as at home. After all, you never know when you might need a tipple along the way.

Its 100ml capacity is enough to get you through a day’s craving of alcoholic drink. Plus, refills with the Wingback Hip Flask are easy with its wide open mouth. Drinking from it is comfortable as it gives the feeling of drinking from a glass. Meanwhile, a dual seal prevents leaks and a knurled grip on the lid makes it easy to remove.

Need to pop open a cold bottle of drink? This versatile outdoor gear also serves another great feature. Its base can be removed to reveal a handy bottle opener. The removable base also makes it easy to clean the flask.

The Wingback Hip Flask comes in either stainless steel, titanium, or black steel. The steel is CNC-machined from aerospace-grade 316 stainless steel, which is food and dishwasher safe, doesn’t alter the flavor of its contents, and is virtually indestructible. The Black Steel is corrosion and scratch resistant and the Titanium develops a protective oxide layer and no longer requires additional care. All while being carry-on friendly with its compact size and weight, at 1.47” D x 5.00” L and 6.35 oz, respectively.

