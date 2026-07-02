Timex treated us to a cool collaboration with the Peanuts franchise recently. In the spirit of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, football fans can rock the Marlin Automatic Soccer. Despite the sport’s global appeal, not everybody shares the same sentiment. If you’re in the market for something similar, there’s the Marlin 1965 Reissue Inspired Snoopy Tennis.

It seems people just can’t get enough of the iconic canine, which is great for brands who have ongoing licenses for the franchise and its characters. Cosmic-themed timepieces featuring the beagle never fail to drum up interest and reference: TW2Y12500 will do so as well. This stylish accessory depicts its namesake mid-serve.

If we were to guess, his opponent across the court is likely his pal Woodstock. Let’s just hope the little guy doesn’t get crushed. The design places the pooch “against a graphic denim-print dial with a rotating tennis ball second hand.” Printed on a transparent disc, the sphere is a comical yet awesome way to track time across Arabic numeral indices.

The Marlin 1965 Reissue Inspired Snoopy Tennis runs on a quartz-mechanical analog movement. Meanwhile, the cartoon details are framed by a 34 mm x 10 mm stainless steel case covered by a domed acrylic crystal. Each gold-toned housing touts a polished finish to dazzle under certain lighting conditions.

A fluted crown takes up residence at the right side of the case band. Meanwhile, the Peanuts gang adorns the stainless steel case back. If the included denim fabric strap is not to your liking, quick-release spring bars make it easy to remove and replace. Last but not least, the Marlin 1965 Reissue Inspired Snoopy Tennis is water-resistant up to 99 feet.

Images courtesy of Timex/Peanuts