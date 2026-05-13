Arc’teryx has released various iterations of its highly versatile Kragg shoe over the years. Last time, it came in a heavily insulated version fit for winter use. Now, it’s ready for summer adventures into rocky terrains and back with the grippy soled and heavily ventilated Kragg Aura Shoe.

This new design maintains the original’s lightweight comfort, laceless construction for easy wear-on-and-off usage, and structural integrity to withstand use and abuse, thanks to its TPU and recycled polyester construction.

But this is the breeziest version of the Kragg line, featuring a heavily perforated Matryx upper. The material’s woven construction maximizes airflow, giving the feed room to breathe, dry out, and recover for maximum post-burn comfort.

The Kragg Aura Shoe is breathier, but still offers abrasion resistance and maintains the shoe’s rugged silhouette, as expected from the Kragg line. It also retained the traditional collapsible heel design that offers swift transitions between sneaker-like and mule-style fit and comfort, depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, underfoot security and comfort come via a Vibram Megagrip outsole for hiking grip. It delivers durable, sure-footed performance across a wide range of terrains or conditions. Its 2mm lug design also offers reliable traction on soft surfaces and grip on rocks.

The Kragg Aura Shoe provides comfort and protection on and off unpaved paths with additional classic features. These include a moulded rubber toe cap and INSITE PU drop-in midsole that provide comfort, stability, and cushion while hiking. This version of the Kragg line is available in different colorways, including Sapphire, Habitat, Sea Salt, and all black.

Images courtesy of Arc’teryx