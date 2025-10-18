Up until now, one footwear brand remains just as divisive as the time it first came out in 2002. Many find them clunky and ugly, while others consider them the ultimate casual wear. Despite the ongoing debacle, we want to point out that their collaborative releases are highly collectible. Just in time for the debut of a highly anticipated Netflix series, we have the Stranger Things x Crocs Classic Clog capsule.

It is wonderful news, especially for those who are always eager for what the spooky season brings to the table. For example, Nike hopes you’ll gear up this Halloween with any of the three silhouettes they have on offer. Choose from the Air Force 1 “Houseflies, Air Max 95 “Houseflies,” and the KD18 “Slim Reaper.”

Crocs, on the other hand, is leveraging nostalgia with the Ghostbusters Classic Clog. What we did not expect was the Stranger Things x Crocs Classic Clog collection. Unlike the former, we have two SKUs: 212074-90H (The Upside Down) and 211507-90H (Hellfire Club).

Each comes with a distinct motif inspired by various episodes from the show. The Upside Down is the more menacing of the duo with its dark Croslite upper and heelstrap. “This sentient-like silhouette features spectral Mind Flayer graphics that wrap themselves over the upper and around the heel bringing this dark being to life.”

Next in the Stranger Things x Crocs Classic Clog collection is the Hellfire Club. “Paying homage to the group’s rag-tag members, this pair features their demonic, heavy metal inspired logo on the upper and four unique Jibbitz™ charms including a d20 die, a metal dragon, and more. Begin every adventure in this iconic classic,”

Images courtesy of Crocs/Netflix