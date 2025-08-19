Nike continues its barrage of awesome drops ahead of the seasonal shift. Still, it doesn’t mean autumn no longer has anything spectacular in store for sneakerheads. Since the colder temperatures call for cozy apparel and footwear, there are several notable silhouettes to save up for. Another personal pick of ours is the “Realtree” colorway of the Air Max SNDR.

Given that the Swoosh emblem boasts an outstanding collection of fall-ready shoes, there is no need for iconic models to undergo substantial design makeovers. These are practically fine as is, which is why fresh hues usually breathe new life into an already robust catalog. After a couple of boots, we now have something on the sportier side.

Industry insiders share the scoop regarding this Air Max SNDR in question. No need to wait that long, as the pair is due to hit retail establishments a little later next month. Shades of Realtree, Brown, and White adorn the neoprene-like upper. Furthermore, the material flaunts realistic woodland camouflage images.

The prints are typically what the outdoors look like in many regions during autumn. Panels and trims in a brown confine the graphics slightly higher than the perforations for breathability. To keep the aesthetics as sleek as possible, we have a handy shroud and zipper closure to cover the laces. The snug fit should feel secure over your feet, even on a variety of surfaces.

In the meantime, Nike’s midsole technology cushions every step and minimizes fatigue. However, unlike the Air Max SNDR GORE-TEX, the Air Max SNDR in Realtree might not match the weatherproofing chops of the former. Check with your local shops or online to stay on top of the release date.

Images courtesy of Nike