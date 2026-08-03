Despite last year’s The Game Awards snub, Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is still considered a masterpiece by most gamers. Many praise the story, visuals, and even the unique gameplay. In fact, many poke fun at the latter as a walking simulator, but with plenty of cool nuances. If you’re a fan, check out the SPACE LUDENS by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS × ANICORN WATCHES collection.

“Teaming up with the most distinguished game creator Hideo Kojima, ANICORN is honored to present the once in a lifetime collaboration timepiece – SPACE LUDENS, an epic partnership that is inspired by Ludens to proclaim creativity, imagination and the play element in culture,” reads the overview. Of course, the true star of the show here is the timepiece.

Furthermore, there’s also another SPACE LUDENS by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS × ANICORN WATCHES SKU. It ships with a 1:1 scale replica of the Ludens Mask. The carbon fiber finish and skull-like motif look awesome and would make a cool desktop ornament or bookshelf decorative display.

As for the watch, its 316L stainless steel measures 39 mm x 49 mm x 12 mm, and covers both sides with sapphire glass. Golden accents adorn various components, such as the dial, housing, and screws. Timekeeping indices are all on the flange, while the NASA script and other debossed details appear on the white dial. The hour and minute hands are distinctly shaped.

Meanwhile, the second hand is in the shape of a disc with a rectangular pointer. The engraving on the bezel reads “From Sapiens to Ludens” at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The SPACE LUDENS by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS × ANICORN WATCHES runs on a Miyota 8215 self-winding caliber. Each package includes a stainless steel bracelet and a carbon fiber weave pattern leather strap.

Images courtesy of ANICORN WATCHES/KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS/NASA