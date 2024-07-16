The Music Shield from Chamelo Eyewear changes tint in a second to protect the eyes from the sun’s glare while keeping vision clear. This is sweat-proof sports eyewear that moves with you no matter how intense the activity.

It features cutting-edge design that provides maximum performance in a lightweight and durable build. It uses patented Dusk HVL Lenses that provide clear and no lapse vision so you can focus on the game or your workout. The lenses boast an industry-leading visual light transmittance range of 17% to 63%, providing incredible clarity and true dawn-to-dusk versatility.

A simple swipe of the finger on the slider found on the frame adjusts the tint of the lenses in a mere 0.1 seconds The lenses are also made impact-resistant so they can withstand accidental knocks and bumps. As for the frame, Chamelo Eyewear’s Music Shield sunglasses have frames with enhanced grip so they stay in place. They don’t slip and instead moves with you even during intense workouts or activity.

Conveniently, these shades are sweatproof so they don’t slide off when you’re sweating. Discreetly and seamlessly hidden in the frames are two 16mm Bluetooth 5.3 speakers with 20-20,000Hz frequency and a MEMS digital microphone. The speakers deliver high-quality audio for music and calls.

Chamelo Eyewear’s Music Shield sunglasses run on a 180mAh battery that offers 100 hours of life when used for tint adjustment. It runs for 6.5 hours when listening to audio. It recharges to 80% in 30 minutes via a custom pogo pin cable or the Dusk wireless charging case. LED lights indicate when the battery is charging.

