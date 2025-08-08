For the average watch enthusiast, URWERK’s impressive catalog of timekeeping instruments is fascinating for several reasons. These showcase disruptive design, sophisticated complications, luxurious materials, and elegant craftsmanship. However, several models like the UR-100V LS (LightSpeed) should appeal to those who are captivated by the heavens.

As the name hints at, this sleek timepiece encases “a 3D planetarium featuring eight celestial bodies from our solar system, eight points of reference.” Given the vast distances between the planets and everything else out there, it all feels overwhelming. Thankfully, the UR-100V LS is here to help

Hence, people who study the cosmos use the speed of light for astronomical measurements. URWERK incorporates this concept into the UR-100V LS in comprehensive detail. At its core, we have the UR 12.02 self-winding movement.

Lauded for its remarkable precision, this in-house automatic caliber touts a 48-hour power reserve. This mechanical engine turns the satellite hour indicators as a pointer sweeps across the minute scale at the bottom.

Furthermore, indices and cutouts along the dial reveal how long the sun’s rays take to reach each planet. Not only can you keep track of time, but also marvel at the insane rate at which light travels from its source to various points in our solar system.

Regarding its construction, URWERK presents a 43 mm x 51.73 mm x 14.55 mm case fabricated out of black carbon (54-layer ThinPly). Meanwhile, the rear is black DLC-treated grade 5 titanium with a sand-blasted finish.

A double-dome sapphire crystal covers the dial and exhibition case back. Finally, the UR-100V LS includes a red textured rubber strap with a folding clasp closure.

