Being stylish should never stop you during cold and wet weather conditions. Don’t let it dampen your mood and go bright and festive with your wardrobe choices. Dr Martens 1460 Rain Boots add a pop of color while keeping your soles dry and comfy.

The pair comes in seasonal colors including Yellow and Lilac and offers exceptional water protection with its fully waterproof construction. It can handle rain and snow with its heat-sealed seams and flexible waterproof PVC shell guaranteed to keep the elements out.

Dr Martens 1460 Rain Waterproof Boots also keeps your feet planted firmly and comfortably on the ground with its durable bouncing sole. Built for durability, this is an heirloom-worthy pair with the upper and sole heat-sealed and sewn together. The rugged air-cushioned BEN sole can handle long days on your feet. Meanwhile, proprietary SoftWair insole ensures comfort from your first steps.

Meanwhile, these boots stay stylish with a silhouette that combines practicality with the recognizable shape and character of the original 1460 model. It features faux stitch detailing and a rubberized heel tab. It also has a custom last shaped to echo the fit and feel of the OG Dr. Martens boot.

Dr Martens 1460 Rain Waterproof Boots make great staple wear during cold and wet weather conditions. Its blend of durable and weatherproof shell also provides protection from chemicals, abrasion, and ensures easy cleaning. Meanwhile, a polyester liner provides comfort for all-day wear.

Images courtesy of Dr Martens