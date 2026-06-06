Crocs’ classic clog has seen some modern and fashionable upgrades since its debut in the early 2000s. It’s come a long way from just casual slip-ons to becoming a trail footwear with the latest Vibram upgrade to the outsole. This time, though, the brand finally made a long-awaited upgrade to its iconic footwear with the release of the Classic Evo Clog.

You don’t have to worry about it breaking down after accidentally taking it for a spin out of the urban jungle. Crocs made it “more capable and adventure-ready.” It retains all the features you love from the original Classic Clog. But it now offers more grip. This way, you can wear it on an outdoor adventure.

The Classic Evo Clog features a grippy rubber outsole and rubber detailing on the backstrap. This is threaded, all-terrain rubber, which means this clog is more stable on uneven, rocky ground than its more traditional predecessors. The implication is that it is ready for the campground, or for a light hike, if you will.

Additionally, the rubber has a speckled treatment that adds a pop of contrasting color to the rest of the shoe, making it look sporty and capable. Meanwhile, the rest remains true to the Crocs Classic Clog design and silhouette. It features the same Croslite foam construction and the perforations that make it lightweight and breathable.

The Classic Evo Clog is also waterproof and still compatible with Crocs’ Jibbitz charms. This way, you can give it its unique style or personality. Then the backstrap is there for effortless switching between sport mode and mule mode.

Images courtesy of Crocs