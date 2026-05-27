Coinax packs three of your most-used utility tools in a compact footprint that’s smaller than Apple’s AirTag or a U.S. dollar coin. It’s the ideal EDC tool for quick or small repairs, DIY projects, and other minor handyman tasks. Its compact and unassuming design holds a screwdriver, a cutter, and a bottle opener.

The flathead screwdriver is for loosening or tightening screws and also doubles as a scraper and nail puller. Then, the tip of the bottle opener is strong enough to puncture plastic or thin rubber. The cutter on this tool makes short work of opening boxes, cutting tape, and more.

Yet, both the cutter and screwdriver’s curved shape and smooth surface make them safe on the skin and in the pocket. The tools deploy via nail nicks and lock securely in place during use and storage using strong embedded magnets. Coinax is CNC-machined from lightweight yet strong titanium.

The integrated magnets allow the tool to stick to any metal surface, including your refrigerator, should you want a bottle opener within arm’s reach. It’s designed for everyday utility and to blend with your everyday routine. It can hang from a keychain using a lanyard attachment point or stay in your pocket.

Moreover, Coinax fits inside AirTag-style holders. It is available in two material configurations: stainless steel shell and tools, and a titanium shell with Damascus steel tools. The latter clocks in at a weight of just 14.7g, and is sleek at merely 0.32″ thick, with a diameter of just 0.98″. For something so small, this EDC tool certainly packs a lot of functionality.

Images courtesy of Coinax