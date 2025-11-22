Animated TV shows aimed at the adult crowd are never guaranteed to become hits. With a massive and varied selection already airing or regularly releasing, retaining viewers is never easy. Meanwhile, a controversial yet extremely popular franchise is welcoming a new sports apparel collection. Check out the Puma x Rick And Morty!

After starting out phenomenally strong, the cult sensation by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland is receiving mixed reviews recently. Nevertheless, with ongoing support from a huge fan base, Puma knows a lucrative deal when it sees one. There is plenty of variety here, but the true highlight of the capsule is the basketball shoes.

Before we get into that, the Puma x Rick And Morty offers another pair of sneakers, a hoodie, basketball sweatpants, basketball shorts, and basketball T-shirts (short-sleeve/long-sleeve). Each of these playfully incorporates the titular characters in creative and stylish ways.

Now, what makes this MB.05 special is the mismatch motif. The German brand is not the first to offer such a style, but the kicks remind us of the show’s signature mayhem. The official colorway is Rickie Orange-Electric Peppermint with the SKU 312130-01.

“The MB.05 gets an interdimensional upgrade with a mismatched design that brings Rick and Morty chaotic genius to life – Rick in charged-up aqua and peppermint, Morty in vibrant orange and yellow. This edition of Melo’s boldest signature shoe yet is ready to turn heads across the galaxy,” reads the product description. The Puma x Rick And Morty collection is available right now!

Images courtesy of Puma/Cartoon Network