Anime/manga remains a global cultural phenomenon to this day. With new shows/chapters constantly dropping and the discovery of classics by those new to the scene, it bodes well for the industry. With that said, Casio’s G-SHOCK has a sweet treat for fans of Hideaki Anno’s legendary Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. This is the GA-110EVA30-7A in all its glory!

Having watched the original series, movies, and subsequent reboot, the collaborative reference is a must-have timepiece for anime enthusiasts. If you know where to shop, there are actually plenty of official tie-in watches. Unfortunately, most rarely hit the international market and remain Japan exclusives.

Thankfully, reports claim the GA-110EVA30-7A will also become available in other regions. Hence, you should check with your local G-SHOCK distribution channels as to when it drops locally. Regarding the item itself, we have a 55 mm × 51.2 mm × 16.9 mm case and bezel in resin. The same goes for the strap.

The presentation shows almost everything rendered in white, save for the special graphics. Noticeably, it depicts the EVA Unit-01 in a variety of ways, such as the iconic horn on the short band, purple/neon green color scheme, arm with an open hand on the long band, and the Spear of Longinus in red.

Other notable elements include the NERV logo at the tip of the long band, “NEON GENESIS” script on the band loop, and “EVANGELION” in line with the handle of the Spear of Longinus. Things don’t stop there as the GA-110EVA30-7A dial shows the face of the third angel — Sachiel — as the pointer of the sub-dial at 9 o’clock.

Finally, there is a Y-shaped CAUTION pattern which is prominently shown in the series. G-SHOCK is shipping the GA-110EVA30-7A with special packaging. Grab one before it’s all gone!

Images courtesy of G-SHOCK/Casio