When you want to customize a recreational vehicle, the most popular vehicle platforms most people choose are vans and pickup trucks. The rest go for turnkey options or travel campers they can just hook up to their rides. Thankfully, Wilderness Vans is catering to the surging popularity of slide-in camper conversion with the Range series.

Depending on the overall length of your truck’s bed, the R1 and R2 variants are designed for ease of installation and removal. It’s a versatile choice for outdoor enthusiasts who want to use their vehicle for cargo or just to keep a low profile until its time for an adventure.

As noted by Wilderness Vans, the Range lineup is compatible with most heavy-duty pickup truck models. These boast a robust construction with an exterior protected by UV-resistant SK-Gelcoat. Moreover, it can then be color-matched to your existing ride for a cohesive aesthetic.

The insulation and heating capabilities make it ideal for unplanned escapades all season long. In addition to the windows, additional skylights allow natural lighting to illuminate the cabin during the day. Meanwhile, exterior lighting is likewise available should you need it.

The Range R1 should fit 6-foot beds snugly, while the Range R2 is optimized for 8-footers. The former can sleep up to three, while the latter is perfect for groups of four. Aside from the number of people each version can accommodate, both share similar features across the board.

According to Wilderness Vans, there’s a galley with a sink and stove, a 2.7 cu/ft fridge, a Maxxair fan, a Wallas cooktop/heater, a toilet cabinet, rear storage cabinets, and a 19-liter fresh/19-liter grey water tank. Configure your Range camper’s off-grid capabilities with solar panels up to 350W, USB/120V outlets, a battery bank/circuit breaker panel, a battery monitor, and more.

