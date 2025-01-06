Adventurers will spend big bucks for items they believe offer the features and value they need. These include rugged apparel, cooking equipment, supplies, tools, and shelter. The latter is extremely essential to protect you from the elements or keep wildlife away. Moreover, some hospitality operators and event coordinators occasionally need these to accommodate guests. Kudhva Kanvas presents the K-Tent as a fascinating solution.

We previously featured plenty of platforms that provide convenience, comfort, and portability, with little to no environmental impact. As long as waste management systems are in place, people can enjoy experiences only nature can bring. Imagine waking up to the sounds of birdsong, the trickling of streams, the rush of rivers, and the rustling of leaves from trees.

Extended stays in the city can be detrimental to one’s physical and mental health. As such, Kudhva got in touch with New British Design. With the help of the studio’s architects Ben Huggins and Hannah Huggins, they’ve created the lightweight yet durable K-Tent. This portable shelter can sleep up to two adults.

Modern tents are notably easier to set up, but uneven terrain can make it troublesome. The K-Tent, on the other hand, uses an adjustable tripod system to compensate for the existing landscape. The aluminum frame likewise raises it above ground to prevent ingress from creepy crawlies and moisture. A British Millerian Regentex fabric forms the canvas cover.

Heavy-duty zippers line the openings for ventilation and others. Kudhva Kanvas lists the dimensions as 141″ x 130″ x 193″ (HxWxD) and gross weight at 385 lbs. A non-slip access ladder makes it easy to climb into the K-Tent. A hexagram ply platform and deck are likewise included. All orders have a lead time of 12 to 14 weeks.

Images courtesy of Kudhva Kanvas