Boxabl’s Casita may be a foldable tiny home, but it has all the necessities of a full-time residential home. It offers fully functional spaces for a comfortable living experience, including a full kitchen and bathroom.

There’s beauty in simplicity and this home is a testament to that. Designed with simplicity and efficiency in mind, it comes with a standard full kitchen equipped with storage cabinets and appliances. It also has a full bathroom with a toilet and sink, a mirror, and plenty of storage options.

Of course, it has cooking and dining essentials too. It’s even ready for water and electricity hookups, as well as internet and sewage connections. Boxabl’s Casita comes in a studio-style layout with plenty of living space to accommodate a couch and a bed or whatever you envision the inside of your home to look like.

It weighs 5,897 kg and measures 19 ft long by 8 ft and 6 in wide and 12 ft. and 4 in tall. Once unfolded, it measures about 19 ft. x 19 ft. with a 10 ft. x 9″ rooftop. Moreover, the interior feels roomy because of its spacious 9.5-ft. ceiling. Boxabl’s Casita comes in two configurations: Modular and Park Model RV.

The modular has full-size electric appliances (refrigerator, microwave, stovetop, and HVAC) and two entry/exit doors. It’s linked to the grid with a 100-amp service and is stackable or can be connected side by side. Meanwhile, the RV version is permanently affixed to a rolling chassis, has only one entry/exit door, and requires a 50-amp or 100-amp service. Best of all, Boxabl’s Casita takes just a few hours to build so you waste no time enjoying the comfort of your new home.

Images courtesy of Boxabl