Wiboro, a one-man team in Ontario, Canada, took painstaking efforts in creating an everyday carry that not only boasts elegance but great versatility. After two years of development, testing, countless mockups, prototypes, and pattern changes, the Revival Satchel was born. This fully functional bag offers different ways of carrying depending on your needs.

This is the type of bag that gets people envious even from its appearance alone. It exudes timeless elegance with its vegetable-tanned leather construction combined with heavyweight felt for softness and mixed with one of the most cutting-edge fabrics in the world for durability.

The Wilboro Revival Satchel gets you from the office to the urban jungle in seconds with its versatile design. It’s a briefcase or messenger bag in one. Use it as a traditional satchel or briefcase with the attached leather grab handle or angle it on your shoulder like a messenger bag. Its unique strap attachment system lets you pivot the bag in relation to the strap to allow for varied carry preferences.

It offers a removable and reversible messenger-style asymmetrical felt padded shoulder strap for left or right shoulder carry. Custom aluminum hardware attaches the strap to the bag along with an AustriAlpin Cobra buckle for quick disconnect and adjustment.

Moreover, the Wilboro Revival Satchel features a dimension polyvalent X-Pac UVX40 liner for strength, durability, and structure. It is then finished with a mix of Fidlock magnetic snap closures. This everyday carry even has a removable high-density industrial felt laptop sleeve with a leather zip pocket for a 13″ laptop (a 14″ Macbook pro will also fit).

Images courtesy of Wilboro