The Wicked Lasers FlashTorch 250 boasts an insanely powerful 12000 lumens of raw light bright enough to blind someone. Not to mention it has a robust body machined from 6061-T6 Aircraft-Grade aluminum and a finish in Mil-Spec Type III hard anodized in black so it can withstand the harshest of environments.

This flashlight runs on high for 15 minutes, and 25 and 50 minutes for medium and low, respectively. Its white light features a high-efficiency reflector and heat-resistant lens that gives out a wide floodlight or searchlight. The light is so intense it not only illuminates but also incinerates. It can easily melt items, including plastics, papers, and even metal, and burn something so you can start a fire. You can practically carve something out of metal just with this torch.

Now that’s the ultimate survival gear and you can count on 400 lifecycles from its Osram 64657 HLX bulb. The Wicked Lasers FlashTorch 250 even packs light so you don’t have to worry about heft and space when taking it outdoors. It merely weighs 1.1 kilograms and is compact at 71mm, 52mm, 58mm x 315mm ( Head x Barrel x Battery Chamber x Length).

This is all thanks to its lithium power technology that makes it lighter but offers a longer run time. It runs on seven 18650 L-ion battery pack that’s specially designed for the FlashTorch flashlight. You can recharge without having to remove the batteries from its holder.

The Wicked Lasers FlashTorch 250 works with a tail switch for the on and off button and features three power modes. It even comes with an automatic lock-out mode to prevent accidental use.

Images courtesy of Wicked Lasers