Solo Stove, the team behind the world’s famous smokeless fire pit, has debuted its first-ever cooler called the Windchill 47. It stands out from any of its kind because it has a built-in air-conditioning and misting system.

This is “the first and only cooler in the world with three ways to chill.” Its foam-insulated interior can hold up to 65 cans with more room for snacks. It can retain ice up to 6 days when used as a traditional cooler. But just up to five hours with AC.

Windchill 47 uses a fan, water-based cooling system, and heat exchanger to produce cold air and misting. Ambient air gets pulled into the cooler and it cools as it passes over ice and water. Then it comes out as a dry, refreshing breeze through a high-efficiency heat exchanger and three-speed fan.

The heat exchanger dehumidifies air to deliver a crisp, dry breeze that is more effective than a regular fan or swamp cooler. There are three cooling modes: Max, Mist, and Eco. The former uses the heat exchanger to release the coldest breeze and Mist adds an external fine mist to enhance cooling in hot or dry conditions.

Meanwhile, Eco is fan mode only to save energy and ice, while still offering a cool breeze from the airflow over ice. A vent hose stored in the underside of the lid attaches to the external vent and is adjustable to direct airflow in any direction.

Windchill 47 delivers three hours of mobile air-conditioning and misting from a single battery charge (10Ah Battery + 110V Power Supply). It also powers up devices via built-in USB-C and USB-A ports. It’s built tough to handle outdoor adventures and has durable wheels for easy towing.

Images courtesy of Solo Stove