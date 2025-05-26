The design renders a more expansive interior with 640 square feet of space that hosts two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The generous living room can accommodate a full-sized sofa, an entertainment center, a coffee table, and even a large television.

Moreover, the Double Duo has a well-equipped kitchen adjacent to the living room. It has a double sink, granite countertop, a fridge/freezer, a microwave, an oven with a four-burner propane stove, and generous cabinetry. There’s also an option to install a dishwasher or stackable washer/dryer.

The main bedroom impressively has a walk-in closet while the guest bedroom a wardrobe cabinet. Both have privacy locks and can fit a king-sized bed. Then the master bathroom features a fiberglass walk-in shower, a flushing toilet, and vanity sink. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combo unit.

The Double Duo container home offers generous headroom thanks to its single-floor layout, boasts high-quality finishes, and abundant natural light for relaxing and entertaining. This innovative prefab home is customizable either in wood cladding or with its original container finish for an industrial look and with gabled roof.

Meanwhile, the interior features vinyl plank flooring and shiplap walls. This home receives power through a standard RV-style hookup, has an electric tankless water heater, and a Mitsubishi mini-split heating and cooling system (HVAC) for interior insulation.

Images courtesy of Custom Container Living