These challenging times have kept most of us indoors since the outbreak started early in 2020. With health officials encouraging people to steer clear of crowded areas and rooms with poor ventilation, most businesses started shifting to working from home. Due to this ongoing setup, folks are no longer pressured to worry about their outfits. Still, with restrictions gradually easing as vaccinations are underway, it seems like a great opportunity to update your wardrobe. Perhaps a new suede jacket or something similar is what you need.

What is suede?

Before anything else, let’s familiarize ourselves with this material in question, which is suede. Most of you might already have an idea of what it is courtesy of some types of footwear. Yet, for the sake of those wondering, suede is actually a special type of leather, which is primarily sourced from lambskin. Unlike your typical full-grain leather, it boasts a softer texture that many find comfortable.

A leather jacket made out of suede might feel super comfortable, but it cannot match the toughness the regular ones are known for. It is crafted out of animal skin, but using the underside. This makes it more pliable but at the expense of durability. Nonetheless, with proper use and care, a suede jacket will remain in good condition for a long time.

Why choose a suede jacket?

We have to admit, the feeling of rubbing your hand or skin across the plush nap is reason enough for some. Still, let’s learn about some of the benefits garments such as suede bomber jackets bring to the table. The primary purpose as to why people put on outerwear is for warmth in cold weather. Users who value comfort and style will love the versatility it offers.

The elegance it adds to almost any outfit is undeniable. Even with a simple shirt underneath, you can enhance your overall look with a classy suede jacket. Unlike before, wherein manufacturing limitations at the time meant that you only had a few shades to choose from, now you can practically get it in different colors.

Choosing Between a suede jacket or leather jacket

To date, the demand and availability of suede show that it’s here to stay. You can find it used for shoes, gloves, handbags, belts, jackets, and so much more. It goes to show the material is a timeless choice for renowned leatherworking labels. Although there are advantages, we also need to highlight some of the downsides.

For example, folks who would rather get around on motorcycles, instead of cars must be wary of their safety. Given a choice between leather bomber jackets over ones in suede, it should be apparent that the former is the best option.

Another would be when moisture is in the cards. Suede jackets look and feel more refined, but that all changes when it gets wet. With this in mind, users should be more cautious against liquids since it can stain easily. Moreover, the nap can become stiff when it dries.

Full-grain leather, on the other hand, excels when it comes to overall durability. Even its surface can withstand stains to a certain degree. Anyway, we have listed some of the good and bad between the two for your reference

Suede

Pros:

Breathability

Comfort

Sophisticated

Pliability (Can be easily shaped)

Provides exceptional warmth

Cons:

Maintenance can be difficult

Can be easily stained

Collects dirt and dust

Expensive

Full-grain leather

Pros:

Durability

Resistance to moisture

Classy appeal

Keeps you warm

Protection against road rash

Cons:

Not as flexible as suede

Less than desirable breathability

Difficult to tell real leather from fake leather

Pricey

Maintenance

Based on the list above, it doesn’t mean that you can never wear your suede jacket. An article published by Business Insider shares some helpful tips on how to clean and protect this material. As long as you are aware of what to expect and what to do in a certain situation, it should keep its velvety consistency longer.

Takeaway

When you want to earn those extra finesse points, we believe a suede jacket is a must-have in anyone’s wardrobe. Not only does it effectively keep you warm when it gets cold, but it also feels comfortable. Make sure to get a few in varying colors and designs so you can pair them with your casual or smart casual wear.

It’s easy to pull off a fashionable outfit when you are open to trying out something new. While you are shopping for your next suede jacket, perhaps choosing a leather portfolio to go with your style is a good idea. Never hesitate to occasionally check out guides for the latest trends.