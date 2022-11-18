The White’s Boots Rambler Boot boasts superior durable craftsmanship designed to keep you grounded on even and unpaved roads. They are great for long walks and even longer rides and keep your feet comfortable.

This outdoor wear comes in a rugged and handsome brown roughout full-grain leather upper that is water resistant. The uppers are 6″ tall so they can absorb high impact and keep muck and debris out. These boots are built on the brand’s 55 Arch-Ease Last with a 350 Cruiser upper for optimal support.

Moreover, the White’s Boots Rambler Boot features leather with a custom fit and feel for the insole and midsole and a Vibram 2021 Wedge rubber outsole so it can withstand heavy wear and hard surfaces. Leather laces complement the beautiful uppers and a heel tab offers ease in putting these boots on and in taking them off.

This footwear boasts hand-sewn stitchdown construction for unparalleled quality and durability. It is rebuildable or resoleable and best of all, customizable according to your preference. Handlasting these shoes ensures a customized fit while hand-welting a durable and water-resistant seam and hand bottoming an all-leather arch guarantee they become more comfortable to wear by the day.

There are four colorways to choose from for the White’s Boots Rambler Boot. These include Red Dog Rough Out, Black Rough Out, Cinnamon Waxed Flesh, and Distressed Rough Out.

Handmade in Spokane, Washington, buying a pair of this White’s Boots Rambler Boot lets you step into a long history of craft, dedication, and old-world quality that is increasingly rare, and enduringly valuable.”

Images courtesy of White’s Boots