WhistlePig is a name that American whiskey enthusiasts should keep on their radar. Apart from its awesome lineup of mainstay spirits, the label regularly dabbles in cool collaborations. Unlike other distilleries, these partnerships are not exclusively with brands that also deal in booze. Instead, we can indulge in unique combinations like the new GraveStock.

This venture is between the Shoreham, Vermont-based whiskey outfit and a beverage group headquartered in Los Angeles, California. We’re talking about Mike Cessario’s Liquid Death. Despite the ominous naming convention of this new expression, it’s reportedly a refreshing sip ideal for this season.

The gradually surging temperatures usually call for something to help bring down the heat. Frosty drinks are always a big hit. Thus, beer, cocktails, hard seltzers, and others are what people crave. Meanwhile, the GraveStock “is burying spritz & seltzer season with a summer whiskey that refuses to go quietly.”

A bold whiskey on the rocks is a nightcap many enjoy, yet a neat glass of mellow dram also sounds delightful. To achieve this, WhistlePig takes wheat whiskey, ages it in custom caskets of charred American oak. Of course, this is just another fancy gimmick on paper, but they also proof it with Liquid Death Mountain Water.

“The result is less than grim: a mellow yet nuanced sunny-season sipper that sets a new standard on your summer bar. This is your go-to whiskey for long days, late nights, and the last last call. Life is short. Drink the best,” writes WhistlePig. The GraveStock is bottled at 43% ABV, which is a great starter for first-time whiskey drinkers.

Images courtesy of WhistlePig/Liquid Death