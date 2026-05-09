Heads up, guys! An annual holiday that most of us hold dear to our hearts is set for Sunday. Mother’s Day calls for a celebration as families get together and honor their matriarchs. Thus, those attending deserve to enjoy the best food and drinks. If you can, try to score a bottle of the Mother’s Day Private Barrel Selection.

As a themed release, production numbers are expectedly limited. Four Roses is a standout among its peers of Kentucky distilleries for a particular reason. Reports tell us the establishment initially had a total of 10 recipes from curated combinations of two mashbills and five strains of yeast.

However, that number is due to grow courtesy of another two mashbills added in 2024. This means the label’s master blender gets to craft even more nuances when everything fully matures. Anyway, the Mother’s Day Private Barrel Selection kicks things up a notch.

While the other bourbons in the lineup boast age statements from seven to nine years, the latest dram shows 14 years on the bottle. It’s also at 115.78 proof, which is likewise higher than the usual 100 proof of the rest in the catalog. It’s a clear indication of this sipper’s overall strength.

As for the recipe, Four Roses indicates the formula as OBSQ. Sources tell us the mashbill comprises 60% corn, 35% rye, and 5% barley with the Q yeast strain. To the lovely ladies curious about the Mother’s Day Private Barrel Selection, here are a few details about the tasting notes. Aromas of candied fruit, crisp oak, and sweet vanilla fill the nose, with flavors of honey, caramel, and ripe berries on the tongue.

Images courtesy of Four Roses