Among the biggest names in bourbon, Jim Beam continues to delight drinkers with a wide range of expressions. The label was acquired by Suntory Global Spirits in 2014 alongside Maker’s Mark as part of its American whiskey portfolio. We have word that a new limited-edition release is on the way. Purveyors of premium spirits should consider the Lineage Batch #2.

Like it says, this Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey is another exceptional sipper. According to a company representative, it carries a 15-year-old age statement just like its predecessor. However, there is a notable difference from the first entry, which was a blend of two 15-year-old barrels from Warehouse K.

Instead of casks from Jim Beam’s Clermont, Kentucky facilities, the Lineage Batch #2 sources its contents elsewhere. Specifically, what we have here is a mix of 15-year-old and 20-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskeys. Also, the site housing these is the Booker Noe Plant in Boston, Kentucky.

Reports were also quick to point out that the spirits were crafted by Fred Noe and Freddie Noe, respectively. Hence, it’s not every day that you get to sample a drink that spans two generations of master distillers. Unfortunately, this is exclusively available at the distillery, which can be a dealbreaker of sorts for some.

Anyway, official tasting notes indicate aromas of oak, vanilla, and creamy toffee. As for the flavor, expect char, leather, and crème brûlée, with mature oak that lingers thereafter. The Lineage Batch #2 is bottled at 111 proof or 55.5% ABV, and carries a $250 price tag. At least it’s not as steep as some special editions.

Images courtesy of Suntory Global Spirits/Jim Beam