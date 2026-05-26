It’s another wonderful week for American whiskey advocates as Heaven Hill releases a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Most of you probably know what this is all about. However, for those who don’t, this is a triple treat for your taste buds. Unfortunately, there’s a caveat to consider. Before we get into that, the upcoming drop is the 2026 “Year of Wheat” Grain to Glass series.

As indicated above, eager drinkers need to know that the trio of bottles will not arrive at the same time. Hence, these expressions require a bit of patience. Nevertheless, there is a threefold reward before the year draws to a close. Set your expectations properly, because these showcase the nuances of a specific grain.

First to launch in the 2026 “Year of Wheat” Grain to Glass lineup is the third edition of the distillery’s Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon. This dram reportedly uses the same mashbill as previous iterations, yet incorporates “a new corn seed varietal.” Distillation was back in 2019, with a six-year maturation inside #3 char casks. Sources say it should be available this June.

The next bottle is scheduled for around October, and the label reads Specialty Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon – Aged in French Oak Barrels. After initially following a similar recipe to the former, Heaven Hill then allows the whiskey to fully build its distinct character inside French oak casks. It exudes notes of dried fruit and spices that drinkers are bound to enjoy.

Last, but certainly not least in the 2026 “Year of Wheat” Grain to Glass series is the Extra Aged 9-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Wheated Bourbon. With a respectable age statement on the label, discerning American whiskey connoisseurs will sure this delightful. Availability is approximately set for December.

Images courtesy of Heaven Hill