Due to the sheer number of outstanding drams that dropped this year, a few likely flew under the radar. Depending on how effective the marketing was, special edition releases likely did not get much coverage. It seems kind of unfair, which is why we want to highlight The Boss Hog XII: Feather & Flame

Purveyors of American whiskey can already guess the distillery behind this dram. This spirit is another stellar concoction by the awesome folks at WhistlePig. Also, it is considered by many as an annual spectacle. Just as we continue to point out, celebrations become even more memorable when exceptional alcoholic beverages are served.

“Every year, The Boss Hog embarks on a new saga of Whiskey, pushing the boundaries of craft and cask to create a one-of-a-kind Single Barrel Rye Whiskey,” reads the product description. “The twelfth edition of this stupendous series, Feather & Flame, is no exception.​” With a solid track record to back it up, there’s no reason to miss out.

According to WhistlePig, The Boss Hog XII: Feather & Flame is “inspired by ancient rituals of Mesoamerica, Feather & Flame unites the wild fermentation of pulque with the rich, peppery chocolate of xocoatl.” At first, the liquid undergoes the standard aging process in new American oak barrels. Next, the straight rye whiskey goes into pulque curado de cacao casks to finish.

Tasting notes indicate aromas of orange zest, dark chocolate, and caramel. Meanwhile, the palate evokes essences of earthy spice, soft oak, citrus, and cocoa. Ultimately, “savory cacao gives way to herbaceous chili pepper​” as the finish. Delight everyone with a glass of The Boss Hog XII: Feather & Flame before 2025 ends.

Images courtesy of WhistlePig