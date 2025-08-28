While American Whiskey is currently enjoying immense popularity, drinkers are also likely overlooking some smooth sippers. If you have a sweet tooth and are particularly fond of chocolate, we have a new drop that might earn a spot in your liquor cabinet. Crown Royal just launched a fresh and delectable dram under its Flavor series, dubbed the Chocolate.

Although the label may find it difficult to compete against the options stateside, the Canadian distillery has its fans. Reports recall just how surprisingly in demand its Peach expression was a few years back. Of course, there are other entries under the Flavor catalog to delight different drinkers’ palates.

Take your pick from Apple, Vanilla, Peach, Blackberry, and Salted Caramel. However, like the latter, the Chocolate is a limited edition release. Therefore, it’s best to grab a few bottles while stocks are still available. Bottled at a mellow 35% ABV (70 proof), it’s a great starter for those new to spirits like whiskey.

“Silky smooth chocolate flavor delight masterfully blended with luxurious whisky bursting with velvety flavor alongside our Crown Royal signature smoothness,” reads the product page. “Playful, fun, tasty, and perfect for connecting with new friends and old.” With the holidays just around the corner, share it loved ones.

The official tasting notes detail aromas of slight oak, vanilla, fudge, and creamy chocolate. Each sip has a “velvety taste, high caramel and toffee, a delicate mixture of cacao and whisky.” Lastly, the finish is “sweet balanced with Canadian Whisky and lingering dark cocoa flavor which dissolves in the mouth like a caramel.”

Images courtesy of Crown Royal