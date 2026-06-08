It’s great to see more people discover and enjoy the nuances of premium tequila. The agave-based spirit deserves all the publicity it can get, and the current demand for it shows no signs of a slowdown anytime soon. If, like everyone else, you’re also curious about what the latest must-try release is, Espolòn presents the new Extra Añejo.

If you have been following our regular coverage of spectacular sippers, there is usually plenty of variety. Although whiskey makes up most of the booze we feature, there’s enough variety to suit a wide array of tastes. If you’re still chugging down tequila in shots, now’s a good time to slow things down and appreciate what the label offers.

The distillery’s Extra Añejo basically follows the established directions to earn its designation as such. However, it introduces some tweaks to make this release unique among its peers. While the standard recipe calls for either American oak or French oak casks, this tequila changes it up shortly before the liquid is ready for bottling.

“No fancy glasses or complex tasting rituals required – just Espolòn Extra Añejo done right. Made with 100% blue weber agave and aged for 2 and a half years in American Oak and 6 months in French chardonnay casks,” reads the official description. Moreover, the website recommends you drink it neat or on the rocks for the ideal experience.

We would have loved to sample the Extra Añejo personally, but could not. Nonetheless, the tasting notes indicate caramel, vanilla, sweet spice, and toasted oak. It’s also easy to miss, but each bottle includes an illustration by Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada dubbed “The Serenata.”

Images courtesy of Espolòn