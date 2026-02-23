If you’re still not convinced about the quality of American whiskey, the uptick in demand and consumption states otherwise. The modern drinker should be more open to sampling delightful drams of varying origins and recipes. Woodford Reserve’s latest expression elevates its highly regarded bourbon to new heights. This is the Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel Finish.

As a fresh entry under its Distillery series, this follows last year’s lauded Tawny Port Finish. It “continues the brand’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries under the leadership of Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall,” reads its product description. Just like the others that came before, the Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel Finish is affordable.

An overview of the tasting notes says, “This new release features Woodford Reserve’s signature bourbon finished in hand-selected Cabernet Sauvignon barrels, resulting in a complex profile that marries the character of Kentucky bourbon with the rich, dark fruit nuances of the wine.”

Details regarding the cooperage are not available, but sources have their speculations. Nevertheless, we do know the age statement is approximately seven to eight years. The breakdown suggests six to seven years inside first-fill charred oak barrels. What follows is an additional year within Cabernet Sauvignon casks.

Limited edition releases are typically harder to find after the initial launch, so don’t forget to grab as many as the retailer allows. You can always resell the extras in the secondary market when the demand skyrockets. Each bottle holds 375 ml at 90.4 proof, or 45% abv, and costs roughly $65. Don’t hesitate and sample the Cabernet Sauvignon Barrel Finish for yourself.

Images courtesy of Woodford Reserve