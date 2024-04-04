A whiff of maple syrup is enough to trigger our cravings for pancakes, waffles, and other delicious goodies that use the sweet condiment. Moreover, the distinct flavor it imparts to any dish can boost your appetite. Typically, people associate it with breakfast, which is why we believe WhistlePig’s latest foray will make us want to take a swig of whiskey early in the morning.

Aptly named the Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup, the Vermont-based distillery knows how to spot an opportunity when there is one. Renowned for the exceptional quality of its spirits, the label consistently collaborates with other brands to deliver unique culinary combinations for people to sample.

You don’t necessarily need to be an American whiskey aficionado to enjoy their alcohol-infused treats. Among these are the Whistle Pig x Mr Black Barrel Aged Coffee Liqueur, Harpoon’s The Bock Hog, and Topped Whiskey Biz ice bream by Ben & Jerry’s.

We can now add the Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup to the lineup — a product crafted by WhistlePig in partnership with Runamok Maple. Whatever is on the menu paired with a slathering of this is guaranteed to delight. Meanwhile, mixologists can also substitute this in a variety of recipes.

Each bottle holds 375 ml, or 12.7 fluid ounces of “pure, organic, Vermont maple syrup aged in our freshly emptied whiskey barrels, creating the perfect addition for those cocktail slingers (or you know, for pancakes or ice cream too).”

The official description reads, “At WhistlePig, we don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we definitely take our cocktail skills seriously.. Traditional Old Fashioneds and Bourbon Sours are a thing of the past. We’re here to shake things up with our Barrel Aged Maple Syrup.”

Images courtesy of WhistlePig